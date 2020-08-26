Heat Index to Soar Above 100° in DC Area Thursday

Wednesday will bring some winning weather to the D.C. area. Enjoy it while it lasts: The following days will get sweltering hot before the remnants of Hurricane Laura dump rain on the region.

Mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and high temperatures topping out in the 80s on Wednesday make it a great day for dining outside or heading to the park. A passing shower is possible overnight.

The heat index could soar to around 100-104° on Thursday as the sun beats down in the D.C. area.

The summer swelter won't relent on Friday: Temperatures will be a little lower as clouds from Hurricane Laura move overhead, but tropical humidity will stoke the sweat factor.

Hurricane Laura continues to look like it will impact your weekend plans.

The storm will no longer be a hurricane by noon Saturday when it likely will be near Roanoke, Virginia. A core of heavy rain will come along with the system's center of low pressure.

The heaviest rain is set to fall in the D.C. area on Saturday night. Local rainfall amounts could creep up to 3 inches, meaning flash floods are a concern.

The weekend won't be a washout. By Sunday afternoon, the weather could turn gorgeous with very dry air and cooler than average temperatures.

