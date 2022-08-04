Heat Advisory in DC Area as Feels-Like Temps Top 100°, Storms Expected

The heat index will rocket to dangerously high levels on Thursday in the Washington, D.C., area, and strong storms could impact your evening, Storm Team4 says.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of the D.C. area. Temperatures already hit the 90s by noon as sunshine beat down on the region.

The heat index could peak about 105° — and higher values of 108° or 109° aren’t out of the question, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s, but humidity will make it feel much hotter.

WEATHER ALERT for your Thursday in Metro DC. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued from 11am-8pm for heat index values that will hover near or above 105° for much of the afternoon. Join me on News4Today for updated timing on today's thunderstorm threat. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/fWtzvSSKf6 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) August 4, 2022

Pop-up thunderstorms are also likely to strike parts of the D.C. area in the afternoon and evening, and some could be severe. Storm chances increase after 5 p.m.

"This isn't going to be a widespread, everybody gets severe weather kind of an event," Bell said. "It's just so hot and humid, there's a lot of energy for these storms to work with."

Friday will be a few degrees cooler — with a high of about 92° — but be prepared for another round of afternoon storms.

Heat Advisory Active D.C. Area

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. from metro D.C. to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, including Arlington, Virginia, and southern Montgomery County.

Areas north and west of Fairfax County and Dulles International Airport are not included in the advisory since the heat index will not hover above 100° long enough, Bell said.

The heat and humidity are back — and extreme heat is the number one weather related-killer in the U.S. News4's Dominique Moody shares what you need to know to protect yourself.

Heat Safety Tips

Intense heat can quickly become dangerous. Keep an eye on people vulnerable groups including newborns, infants, children and the elderly.

“Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year,” the National Weather Service says.

To stay safe in the heat, stay hydrated and opt for water and sports drinks over sugary beverages. Take shade breaks. Know the signs of heat-related illness. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, or move them to the cooler morning hours.

Never leave a pet or kids alone in a parked car. Temperatures in cars can rise to lethal levels within minutes, even with the windows cracked, according to KidsandCars.org.

Wearing loose, light-colored clothing can also help you stay cool.

D.C. says it declares a heat emergency when temperatures or the heat index reach 95°. Cooling centers open during a heat emergency, here's how to find a cooling center plus free transport.

Spray parks and public pools are another way to cool down. Pools and spray parks are open throughout the region.