Heat Index to Near 100°, Afternoon Storms Possible in DC Area

The D.C. area isn't finished with a heatwave that has already lasted for 10 days. Expect high temps, sun and humidity before the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives on Monday afternoon.

Those around the Beltway start off the work week with highs expected to hit the 90s and a heat index around 100°, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

The heatwave is expected to reach the 11th consecutive day once temps rise above 90° on Monday.

However, expect about a 40% chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Stronger ones could bring damaging winds, hail and heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.

Storms would be scattered and plenty of neighborhoods could stay dry this afternoon and evening.

That weather pattern is forecast to repeat throughout the week, with sunny, hot days and afternoon storm chances.

The D.C. area will have a 20-30% chance of storms for Tuesday afternoon and evening. By Wednesday, expect to deal with temperatures around 90° with plenty of sunshine, but lower storm chances.

The heatwave could break on Thursday when the forecasted high is 89°.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will move toward the Carolina coast by Friday, which could bring some rain and clouds at the end of the workweek and start of the weekend.

