Heat Index to Hit 100° in DC Area This Weekend

Stay hydrated this weekend, because it's about to get very hot and humid.

D.C. just got a short reprieve from daily highs at or above 90°, breaking a 20-day heatwave. It was one day short of tying the region's all-time record.

High temps are expected to hit 88- 93° on Friday, and that's only the beginning, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

D.C. and areas to the south may get some showers or storms on Friday afternoon, but that won't stave off the summer swelter ahead. Be safe, because this level of heat could be dangerous.

A lucky few will get a little rain today but most of the day will just be hot and humid.

The sun will be beating down on the D.C. area during Saturday and Sunday.

Humidity will be lower on Saturday. With temps in the low to mid-90s, the heat index will be near 100°.

The misery factor ramps up on Sunday when it will be more humid. The heat index could reach 100-105°.

The workweek will not bring a reprieve right away. Monday will still be hot and humid with a heat index around 100-105°.

Chances for a cooling storm do return on Monday, increase on Tuesday and especially Wednesday.

You can still enjoy the summer sun if you're proactive to prevent dehydration. With the heat index getting above 100° for the next several days, please remember to add an extra glass of water to each meal. Don't wait until you feel thirsty.

