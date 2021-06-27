Heat Index Near 100 in DC Area; Stray Storms Possible

The D.C. area will be very hot and humid on Sunday, with some stray storms possible. Then, it will get even hotter as the week goes on.
High temperatures will reach the low 90s, Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts said. It will feel even hotter, with the heat index in the mid- to high-90s.
Cooling centers are open in D.C. through Wednesday after officials implemented the District’s Heat Emergency Plan. Go here to find a list of the facilities.
D.C. opens cooling centers when the temperature or heat index is forecast to reach 95 degrees.
There’s a chance of storms Sunday but the best chance of rain is Wednesday night through Friday, which could affect Fourth of July travel.
Temperatures this week are set to climb as the week goes on, hitting a high of 96 degrees on Wednesday. High temps will be in the mid- to high 90s through Wednesday and then drop some starting Thursday. There’s a chance of rain Wednesday through Sunday, the forecast says so far.
If you’re walking your dog, be aware of how hot asphalt gets. It takes only 60 seconds to burn a dog’s paws. With an 86 degree temperature, the asphalt reaches 135 degrees, Ricketts said.
