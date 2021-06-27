Heat Index Near 100 in DC Area; Stray Storms Possible

The D.C. area will be very hot and humid on Sunday, with some stray storms possible. Then, it will get even hotter as the week goes on.

High temperatures will reach the low 90s, Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts said. It will feel even hotter, with the heat index in the mid- to high-90s.

After some cloud cover this morning, we will return to sunshine a lot quicker than yesterday. Only a stray shower/storm possible today otherwise hotter today! Temps in the low 90s with heat indices around 97 degrees! Join us until 10:30am on @nbcwashington! Let's talk 4th of July pic.twitter.com/ZcOD4gCvEA — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) June 27, 2021

Cooling centers are open in D.C. through Wednesday after officials implemented the District’s Heat Emergency Plan. Go here to find a list of the facilities.

(6/26 10:00AM) A Heat Emergency has been issued for DC for Sunday, June 27, through Wednesday, June 30. Heat index of 95 degrees is expected. Visit https://t.co/URE9GBfN7u to find a cooling center near you. Find tips to beat the heat at https://t.co/hjWz8VoxZY. #StayCoolDC pic.twitter.com/j6hTnQx96C — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) June 26, 2021

D.C. opens cooling centers when the temperature or heat index is forecast to reach 95 degrees.

There’s a chance of storms Sunday but the best chance of rain is Wednesday night through Friday, which could affect Fourth of July travel.

Temperatures this week are set to climb as the week goes on, hitting a high of 96 degrees on Wednesday. High temps will be in the mid- to high 90s through Wednesday and then drop some starting Thursday. There’s a chance of rain Wednesday through Sunday, the forecast says so far.

If you’re walking your dog, be aware of how hot asphalt gets. It takes only 60 seconds to burn a dog’s paws. With an 86 degree temperature, the asphalt reaches 135 degrees, Ricketts said.

