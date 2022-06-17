weather alert

Heat Emergency Declared in D.C., Chance of Isolated Evening Storm

Storm Team4  is tracking Friday’s hot temperatures

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

D.C. has declared a heat emergency in anticipation of Friday's high temperatures. The current high is forecasted at 97 degrees which could potentially be the hottest day of 2022 so far. The current hottest day of the year was 96 degrees in late May.

The morning will have a mild warm start which will be turn to 80 degrees by lunch time. In the afternoon, as the heat rises it will be breezy and humidity will drop.

“It’s not going to be 97 feeling like 107, it's not going to be that muggy out there, the air will not be stagnant with winds about 10-20 MPH," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

As a part of the District’s Heat Emergency Plan, cooling centers are available throughout the city where residents can seek relief from the heat.

Extreme heat can be dangerous, and D.C. recommends people stay indoors, check on neighbors, drink plenty of water and wear loose fitting clothing.

Friday evening will be clear and comfortable with a low of 60 degrees. The weekend forecast shows this will be the start of cooler temperatures through Juneteenth and Father's Day.

