Heat Emergency Declared in D.C., Chance of Isolated Evening Storm

D.C. has declared a heat emergency in anticipation of Friday's high temperatures. The current high is forecasted at 97 degrees which could potentially be the hottest day of 2022 so far. The current hottest day of the year was 96 degrees in late May.

Due to the forecast of extreme heat, Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated the District’s Heat Emergency Plan for Friday June 17th, 2022. When the forecast of the temperature or heat index in the District is 95 degrees or higher, District Government https://t.co/fXNH4STw8u — Alert DC (@AlertDC) June 17, 2022

The morning will have a mild warm start which will be turn to 80 degrees by lunch time. In the afternoon, as the heat rises it will be breezy and humidity will drop.

“It’s not going to be 97 feeling like 107, it's not going to be that muggy out there, the air will not be stagnant with winds about 10-20 MPH," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, it will be another hot day with high in the low/mid 90s. This front also brings a risk for severe thunderstorms, mainly south of U.S. 50. Conditions should improve after sundown. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/L0UONBJp9R — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 17, 2022

As a part of the District’s Heat Emergency Plan, cooling centers are available throughout the city where residents can seek relief from the heat.

Extreme heat can be dangerous, and D.C. recommends people stay indoors, check on neighbors, drink plenty of water and wear loose fitting clothing.

Friday evening will be clear and comfortable with a low of 60 degrees. The weekend forecast shows this will be the start of cooler temperatures through Juneteenth and Father's Day.

