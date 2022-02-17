Gusty Winds, Rain Expected Overnight After Temps Near 70° in DC Area

Gusty winds and drenching rain will sweep into the Washington, D.C., area on the heels of a seasonably warm Thursday, Storm Team4 says.

The most disruptive weather will hold off until late Thursday into early Friday. Rattling winds, falling rain or rumbling thunder could wake you up overnight.

Thursday will bring high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s. That warmth will come with winds near 30 mph in the afternoon and evening.

A few sprinkles are possible during the day Thursday, but most of the D.C. area won't see rain until after 7 p.m. Then, there’s an 80-90% chance of rain overnight.

A wind advisory is set for the D.C. area from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service says. Gusts up to 50 mph could blow around objects or pull down tree limbs, and power outages are possible.

Rain is set to move out by 6 a.m. Friday, then temperatures will begin to slide.

Bring your winter layers out the door on Friday morning. Temperatures will still be in the mid-50s at 7 a.m. but will fall below 40° by 5 p.m. and below freezing by late evening.

Wind Advisories and a High Wind Warning are in effect this afternoon and into Friday morning. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. pic.twitter.com/WRfrL45FFQ — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 17, 2022

The good news about the weekend is that it will be sunny.

Saturday afternoon, expect northwest winds 20 to 25 mph and stronger gusts. Temperatures will hit the mid- to upper 40s.

Sunday will be sunny and chilly with more gentle south winds and highs in the low to mid-40s.

President’s Day is Monday, and there will be nice weather for a picnic on the National Mall. There will be sunshine with highs around 60°.

