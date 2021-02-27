Gray, Wet Weekend in DC Area With Heavy Rain Expected Sunday

The weekend is off to a gray and wet start in the D.C. area, and Saturday and Sunday will bring weather ideal for reading a book or baking banana bread inside.

On Saturday, expect areas of patchy, dense fog and rain until it tapers off during late morning, Storm Team4 says.

Saturday afternoon is likely the best time to get outside this weekend. It will be mostly cloudy, possibly with a few rays of sunshine breaking through and temps in the mid- to upper 50s.

Spring is coming earlier to more than 75% of the country. Storm Team 4's Amelia Draper reports on the latest seasonal forecast.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Saturday will also bring the last sunset of the season before 5 p.m. — just in time for meteorological spring to begin Monday, March 1. On Sunday, the sun sets at 6 p.m.

After dark Saturday and overnight, heavier rain rolls over D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Throughout Sunday, we’ll have heavy rain, overcast skies and cooler temperatures topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Heavy rainfall rates early Sunday morning will lead to minor flooding concerns, Storm Team4 says.

Scattered showers continue Monday morning before the D.C. area begins to dry out.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast