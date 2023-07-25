Washington DC

Funnel cloud spotted above Capitol dome during Tuesday's storms

By Gina Cook

Peter Kiley

A funnel cloud appeared over the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., as severe weather made its way through the city Tuesday afternoon.

Peter Kiley captured this photo outside the Capitol:

(Credit: Peter Kiley)

Although the image may be startling, Storm Team4's Amelia Draper says the funnel is not a tornado and didn't touch the ground.

The National Weather Service says a funnel cloud is a condensation funnel extending from the base of a towering cumulus associated with a rotating column of air that is not in contact with the ground.

The funnel cloud could also be seen over Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Some severe thunderstorms are moving through the D.C. area Tuesday afternoon and the entire region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

Go here for the complete forecast and real-time radar.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCweather
