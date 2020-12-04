Flood Warnings in Parts of Maryland, Virginia After Rainstorm

A rainstorm brought 1-2 inches of rain to parts of the D.C. area Friday night and Saturday morning, causing flooding parts of Maryland and Virginia.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings until 11:30 a.m. for parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

More flood warnings were put into effect until between 8:45 and 9:45 a.m. for parts of Fairfax, Montgomery, Prince William and St. Mary's counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church.

The rainstorm headed east on Saturday morning and will be followed by sunshine and cold, windy weather.

Rain will move out Saturday morning, then skies are forecast to clear out during the afternoon as winds come howling in. Wind chills will be in the 40s.

Blustery winds with gusts up to 40 mph are the biggest weather concern on Saturday afternoon. Secure your trash cans and lawn furniture.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with blustery wind and wind chills in near freezing.

Blustery, breezy and cold weather are set to stick around on Monday and Tuesday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast