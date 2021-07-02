Fourth of July Weekend Weather: Rainy Start After Powerful Storms

After the D.C. area got walloped with downpours and high winds that sparked a tornado warning, the Fourth of July weekend will get off to a calmer but rainy start.

Watch out for flooded areas or trees and branches on the roads Friday morning.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 8 a.m. for parts of southern Maryland and central Virginia, the National Weather Service says. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Heavy rain continues to push east Friday morning, then a few isolated storms or showers are possible for the rest of the day.

the humidity will fall and the D.C. area can expect a little sunshine later in the day, Storm Team4 says. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

If you're traveling toward beaches on Friday, you're likely to encounter a rain system that stretches across the eastern seaboard, Storm Team4 says.

Plan around some rain during Fourth of July weekend — but you'll have plenty of time to celebrate outside.

Expect an isolated shower or two on Saturday, then more showers possible Sunday.

It won't be too hot, with highs reaching he upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

The forecast is looking good for fireworks on Independence Day.

Keep an eye on the forecast if you're traveling, especially across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Maryland officials have warned that rain could affect two-way traffic across the bridge. Here's how to avoid getting stuck in traffic over the holiday weekend.