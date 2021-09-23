Flood Warnings, Watches in Effect in DC Area

Flood warnings and flash flood watches are in effect in the D.C. area early Thursday.

A flood warning is in effect in D.C. and counties including Fairfax, Frederick (Maryland) and Montgomery. A flash flood watch is in effect in D.C. and a handful of Maryland and Virginia counties. Go here to see all weather alerts from the National Weather Service.

Storm Team4 declared a Weather Alert Day. Expect the heaviest rain before noon, Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. The region will see periods of heavy rain, occasional thunder and flash flooding.

First4 Traffic Reporter Melissa Mollet is tracking flooding on some roads in the area, including on I-66 in Arlington and Centreville.

Arlington: EB I-66 between Washington Blvd and Fairfax Dr - left lane gets by at the FLOODING. @nbcwashington — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) September 23, 2021

Centreville: EB I-66 between VA-28 and Fairfax County Pkwy - various lanes blocked at the FLOODING. @nbcwashington — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) September 23, 2021

Maryland's Frederick County Public Schools will be closed because of the storm and road closures, the school district announced at about 5:30 a.m. All after school activities are canceled.

Due to inclement weather and road closures in the area, Frederick County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, September 23, 2021. Offices will be opening 2 hours late. All after school extracurricular activities are cancelled. — FCPS-MD (@FCPSMaryland) September 23, 2021

Use extreme caution and good judgement during the morning commute. Avoid high water at all costs or it could cost you your car, or worse. As always; Turn around, don’t drown.

WEATHER ALERT: NEW FLOOD AND FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS! Heavy rain continues to fall and flooding is becoming an increasing threat to early morning travel. If you can wait and an hour or 2 - DO IT! The roads are a mess and will not improve anytime soon. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/bacq6SeHrp — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) September 23, 2021

The line of heaviest rain will be off the I-95 corridor well before noon as it moves east toward the Bay and the Eastern Shore. Occasional showers will still be possible well into the afternoon but the overall trend will be a drying one as the day progresses. Our high temperature for the day happened just after midnight.

We will spend the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70. The rain will be over by early this evening, and rapid clearing will take place tonight.

By Friday morning you will notice a genuine fall chill in the air. Downtown D.C. and Bay-side areas will drop into the mid-50s but 40s will be widespread everywhere else. High pressure will provide sparkling September sunshine all weekend.

Our next chance at rain will not come until next Tuesday at the earliest.