Flood Warnings in Effect in DC Area; Person Rescued, Roads Closed

Flood warnings and flash flood watches are in effect in the D.C. area Thursday morning. Emergency crews rescued someone from floodwaters in Montgomery County, and a number of roads in the region are closed.

A flood warning is in effect in D.C. and counties including Fairfax, Frederick (Maryland) and Montgomery. A flash flood watch is in effect in D.C. and a handful of Maryland and Virginia counties. Go here to see all weather alerts from the National Weather Service.

Storm Team4 declared a Weather Alert Day. Expect the heaviest rain before noon, Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. The region will see periods of heavy rain, occasional thunder and flash flooding.

Someone was rescued from high water on Beach Drive, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said. A crew saved a person stuck in their car in floodwaters. They were not hurt. Beach Drive was closed near Cedar Lane after Rock Creek overflowed its banks.

In the Walkersville area of Frederick County, Maryland, crews conducted a water search for someone. A water boat and firefighters in water rescue gear could be seen. Additional information was not immediately released. In Libertytown, a car was stuck in high water. It was unclear if anyone was inside.

In Alexandria, King Street near the Potomac River was flooded.

In D.C., the Seventh Street ramp onto northbound Interstate 395 was closed because of high standing water, the Department of Transportation said.

Maryland's Carroll County Public Schools and Frederick County Public Schools are closed because of the storm and road conditions, the school districts announced.

Use extreme caution and good judgement during the morning commute. Avoid high water at all costs or it could cost you your car, or worse. As always; Turn around, don’t drown.

The line of heaviest rain will be off the I-95 corridor well before noon as it moves east toward the Bay and the Eastern Shore. Occasional showers will still be possible well into the afternoon but the overall trend will be a drying one as the day progresses. Our high temperature for the day happened just after midnight.

We will spend the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70. The rain will be over by early this evening, and rapid clearing will take place tonight.

By Friday morning you will notice a genuine fall chill in the air. Downtown D.C. and Bay-side areas will drop into the mid-50s but 40s will be widespread everywhere else. High pressure will provide sparkling September sunshine all weekend.

Our next chance at rain will not come until next Tuesday at the earliest.