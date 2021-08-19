Flash Flood Watch in Effect Overnight for DC Area

Steady rain is moving through the region and more rain is expected to fall overnight, prompting a flash flood watch.

Isolated thunderstorms capable of heavy rain are possible Thursday evening near and southwest of the D.C. metro area, however, the bulk of the threat is expected to be overnight into Friday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The flash flood watch is in effect for most of the D.C. region beginning at 2 a.m. Friday through Friday morning. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said Friday morning commuters will want to be cautious of any flooded roads.

Thunderstorms may be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2

inches per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Kammerer said the rain will lighten up by about noon Friday, but there's still a chance of showers through the evening.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast updates.