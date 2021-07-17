Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Watches in DC Area: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected

A flash flood watch and severe thunderstorm watch are in effect for the Washington, D.C., area until late Saturday as the region grapples with dangerous heat and braces for downpours and strong winds.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the entire D.C. area until 11 p.m. Damaging winds are the main risk and these storms could spin off tornadoes, the National Weather Service says.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Multiple rounds of strong storms are likely in the region between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Expect lightning strikes and downpours that could set off flash floods.

WEATHER ALERT! Hey friends, just a heads update, The entire area is under a Severe T'Storm Watch until 11p.The biggest concern will be damaging winds, lightning and flash flooding. I know there is plenty going on this weekend so have a backup plan ready to go pic.twitter.com/jeMGKozjCd — somara theodore (@somaratheodore) July 17, 2021

A flash flood watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for areas including D.C., Anne Arundel, Prince George's and parts of Montgomery County in Maryland, plus Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria and Fairfax in Virginia.

Temperatures are set to rise into the mid-90s and with oppressive humidity, the heat index could reach 100° to 107°, Storm Team4 says.

Washington DC Weather Radar

A heat advisory is in effect for D.C. and Calvert, Charles, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties until 8 p.m.

Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

Given the heat and humidity, storms could be severe and have the potential to dump 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour, the National Weather Service says.

80% chance of storms today-I am concerned about flash flooding just given the heat and humidity across the region. Any one storm could produce high rainfall rates so heads up for that. IF you have plans outside between 1p- 9p today, have a backup plan! Strong winds likely too pic.twitter.com/R9DJ4bzjIE — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) July 17, 2021

There could be a few lingering showers and storms, especially east, through the late evening but the region will mostly dry out overnight.

Sunday is set to be less humid with cooler temperatures topping out in the mid-80s.

A few isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon, but mostly south of the D.C. area.

On Monday, expect mostly sunny skies, temps in the mid-80s and the chance for isolated afternoon storms.

Tuesday won’t be as humid, but temperatures will be in the 90s.

DC Heat Emergency Activated

When the temperature or heat index in the District is forecast to reach 95 degrees or higher, the District activates cooling centers for residents.

Go here to find a cooling center near you.

(7/17 at 9:00AM) DC’s Heat Emergency activated today; a heat advisory from 12-8PM. Visit https://t.co/URE9GBfN7u to find a cooling center near you.

💧 Drink water

☎️ Call 202-399-7093 if you see someone needing a ride to a shelter; 911 if an emergency.

⛱Seek shade outdoors. pic.twitter.com/INM7w6f03G — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) July 17, 2021

Tips for Coping With Extreme Heat

Stay inside when possible, or find places in the shade or with air conditioning.

Check in on your neighbors. Young children, seniors, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable.

Drink plenty of fluids, but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar.

Keep pets inside. Walk pets early in the morning, give them plenty of water and don't leave them in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen. Pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing and wide brimmed hats. Use a sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.