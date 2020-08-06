Flash Flood Watch as Storms Roll Over DC Area

Rounds of thunderstorms in the D.C. area Thursday could dump 1 to 2 inches of rain in some neighborhoods and cause flash flooding.

There are two periods when storms are likely: Before 9 a.m. and between 4-11 p.m.

The D.C. area is under a flash flood watch until midnight Thursday. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert.

Heavy rain has spurred a flood warning for parts of Calvert, Charles, St. Mary's and Prince George's counties until 11:30 a.m. Residents in those areas were still cleaning up after getting hit hard earlier this week by Tropical Storm Isaias.

#WEATHERALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning North of Annapolis, MD until 5:15am. Entire DC Metro area, Southern MD and Northern VA under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until midnight tonight. Watch out for high water! Turn around, don't drown! Updates on @nbcwashington #Working4You pic.twitter.com/7r3oX2XzQT — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) August 6, 2020

Many in the D.C. area woke up to claps of thunder, flashes of lightning and pattering rain during the night. Severe thunderstorms rolled over some areas, including Glen Burnie and Severn, before the sun rose.

It's been just two days since Tropical Storm Isaias dumped inches of rain onto the D.C. area, and the wet ground will heighten the risk for flash floods. The National Weather Service says flash flooding would likely be scattered.

If you encounter high water, turn around, don't drown.

Highs will reach the low 80s. There could be some peeks of sunshine later in the day.

Then, be ready for another high chance for rain and thunder later in the day. Severe storms are possible, especially south of Washington where it's more humid.

Rain is likely again on Friday and Saturday morning, then the sun is expected to come out for the rest of the weekend.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.