Fewer Storms Friday, More Rain Expected Heading Into Weekend

The rain from earlier in the week will continue into the weekend, but the storms that have been soaking the region, will turn into showers.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says an isolated heavy rain is possible, but an occasional shower is more likely for Friday.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s with plenty of clouds and humidity. As the evening rolls around, it will cool off a bit more and drop into the 60s and 70s.

Rain chances will still impact the weekend. The storms won't move out of the region until later Sunday.

Saturday night into Sunday there will be more heavy rain and another chance for flooding. There could be several inches of rain, causing a serious concern for flooding.

Flooding caused issues in Prince George's County Thursday. The downpours left multiple Prince George's County streets impassable, and stranded cars in flooded roads.

Dozens of roads in Northern Virginia were closed Thursday afternoon because of the excessive amounts of rain. Feet of water gushed into multiple roadways causing drivers to turn around. One had their car towed.

