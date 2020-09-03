‘Enhanced' Risk for Severe Storms in DC Area

Strong to severe storms are likely to wallop the D.C. area on Thursday afternoon and evening, fueled by heat and humidity in the air.

Storms are most likely to arrive around 2-3 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m., Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Damaging winds and hail are the main threat with the strongest storms. The possibility of tornadoes can't be ruled out, the National Weather Service says.

D.C., Southern Maryland and much of Northern Virginia are at an enhanced risk for severe weather, which is threat level three out of five on the National Weather Service scale. Storm Team4 has declared Thursday a weather alert day.

Early-day sunshine will push temperatures into the low 90s on Thursday.

Storms will develop in early to mid-afternoon west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Then, they will move east toward D.C.

WEATHER ALERT today for the ENHANCED risk for severe thunderstorms between 2-9pm. Today's risk is level 3 out of 5. That is significant. Damaging winds and hail are likely within the strongest storms. Pass the word and download our @NBCWashington app for push alerts right to you. pic.twitter.com/23QueIsz00 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) September 3, 2020

Stay weather-ready through the mid-afternoon and evening. Storms could keep churning long after sunset.

A strong cold front is the main trigger for these storms and makes determining the exact timing a little tricky.

Don’t worry about Labor Day weekend, though: It’s looking lovely.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and less humid. You could see a few showers during the afternoon, but there’s only a 20% chance.

It’s all sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. You can also expect lower humidity and highs topping out near 80°.

