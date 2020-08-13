Dramatic Photos: Heavy Rain Floods Roads in Prince George's By NBC Washington Staff • Published 27 mins ago • Updated 6 mins ago Heavy rain led to flooding on several roads around the D.C. area Thursday morning. Chopper4 captured these dramatic images of flooding in Prince George's County, Maryland. 6 photos 1/6 Chopper4 Flooding on Floral Park Road near St. Mary’s View Road in Fort Washington, Maryland 2/6 Chopper4 Brandywine Road near Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Maryland. 3/6 Chopper4 Brandywine Road near Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Maryland. 4/6 Chopper4 Brandywine Road near Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Maryland. 5/6 Chopper4 Flooding on Floral Park Road near St. Mary’s View Road in Fort Washington, Maryland 6/6 Chopper4 Flooding in Brandywine, Maryland This article tagged under: weatherPRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Heavy Rains Open Sinkhole in Manassas Park Photos: Explosion in Baltimore Destroys Several Homes, Leaves Two Dead The Beirut Explosion in Pictures Photos: Hurricane Isaias Unleashes Damage on DC, Maryland and Virginia