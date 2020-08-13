Dramatic Photos: Heavy Rain Floods Roads in Prince George's

By NBC Washington Staff

Heavy rain led to flooding on several roads around the D.C. area Thursday morning. Chopper4 captured these dramatic images of flooding in Prince George's County, Maryland.

6 photos
1/6
Chopper4
Flooding on Floral Park Road near St. Mary’s View Road in Fort Washington, Maryland
2/6
Chopper4
Brandywine Road near Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Maryland.
3/6
Chopper4
Brandywine Road near Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Maryland.
4/6
Chopper4
Brandywine Road near Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Maryland.
5/6
Chopper4
Flooding on Floral Park Road near St. Mary’s View Road in Fort Washington, Maryland
6/6
Chopper4
Flooding in Brandywine, Maryland

