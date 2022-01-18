More Snow Possible Thursday Amid Wind-Chilled Week in DC Area

Storm Team4 is tracking a chance for more snow on Thursday morning amid a mostly cold, windy week in the Washington, D.C., area.

Gusty winds will continue to batter the region for several more days, before and after Thursday’s snow chance.

Tuesday will have northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph. It will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures nearing 40°, but wind chills will remain in the mid-20s.

Winds will shift to the south by Wednesday, bringing some milder air. Highs on Wednesday afternoon will be close to 50°.

The D.C. area is looking dry through the day on Wednesday, but rain is expected after 8 p.m. Expect just rain until around 3 or 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Then, a transition to a wintry mix or snow becomes likely, Storm Team4 says.

Snow could last from about 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday morning. The timing of this snow chance could make it impactful for commuters. However, the afternoon will be dry, windy and cold.

The next chance for snow isn’t far away. A front is expected to stall off the Carolina coast on Friday and complicate the weekend forecast, possibly setting up a snowstorm for Friday evening into Saturday morning. Weather models disagree on how substantial snowfall would be near D.C.

How much snow on Thursday? Potential snow totals

Bitter cold and bone-dry air from the Arctic will limit snowfall potential, Storm Team4 says.

Storm Team4 says you’ll most likely see a coating of white from a half-inch to 1.5 inches of snowfall.

As of Tuesday morning, here are the odds for Thursday's snowfall:

80% chance for 1 inch and up

60% chance for 2 inches or more

20% chance for 3+ inches

