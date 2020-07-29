DC to Get Break From Humidity Wednesday After Breaking Record for Most 90-Degree Days

The D.C. area will get a welcome break from the humidity on Wednesday after breaking a record for the most 90-degree days in July.
D.C. hit 26 days with temperatures of at least 90 on Tuesday. The last time July had that many scorching days was 2011.
Storm Team4 says Wednesday is set to be hot but mostly dry, with less humidity and a high of 94. It will be in the mid-90s by about 3 p.m. There’s a chance of showers in southern Maryland.
The humidity will be back on Thursday, with a high of 95 and heat index of about 100 expected. Storms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to have highs in the high 80s and low 90s, with a chance of showers.
