DC to Get Break From Humidity Wednesday After Breaking Record for Most 90-Degree Days

The D.C. area will get a welcome break from the humidity on Wednesday after breaking a record for the most 90-degree days in July.

D.C. hit 26 days with temperatures of at least 90 on Tuesday. The last time July had that many scorching days was 2011.

Storm Team4 says Wednesday is set to be hot but mostly dry, with less humidity and a high of 94. It will be in the mid-90s by about 3 p.m. There’s a chance of showers in southern Maryland.

Oh a beautiful looking view this morning before the sun rises. This was taken about 30 mins before the official sunrise here in DC. Check us out all morning on @nbcwashington! Relief is coming today (one day special). pic.twitter.com/pcv3ONULja — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) July 29, 2020

We are dealing with some patchy fog this AM (mainly across Virginia) with temperatures in the 60s/70s. Humidity will fall as we head through the day but it will still be hot. The only chance of rain is through the Northern Neck/So. MD (20%). Sunny skies! Join us on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/FifELT7LMz — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) July 29, 2020

The humidity will be back on Thursday, with a high of 95 and heat index of about 100 expected. Storms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to have highs in the high 80s and low 90s, with a chance of showers.

