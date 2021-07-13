storm team4

Stifling Heat, Humidity Baking the DC Area All Week

Storm Team4 is tracking high temperatures all week in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia. Storms are possible, especially Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The summer sun will continue baking the Washington, D.C., area this week and next.

For the next 10 days, expect temperatures to soar near or above 90°, elevated humidity and some storms, which are most likely in the afternoon and evening.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Monday was red-hot and temperatures will creep a degree or two higher Tuesday.

Local

Virginia 15 mins ago

Golf Cart Hit 6 Kids When Gas Pedal Sticks: Police

coronavirus 23 mins ago

Northam Outlines 1st Proposal for Part of Federal Aid Money

Be ready for the 80s all morning and 90° by noon.

The heat index will rise above 100° as temperatures reach a high of about 94°. Dew points above 70 mean the humidity will be oppressive, the National Weather Service says.

An isolated storm is possible, but there’s only a 20% chance for rain.

Storms are more likely on Wednesday and Friday, and Saturday’s forecast has the highest rain chance, 60%.

Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the low to mid-80s and two chances for rain, in the morning and afternoon.

D.C. activated its heat emergency plan and will have cooling centers open Tuesday and Wednesday. Go here if you or someone else need someplace to go to cool down. 

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for updates on the forecast. 

This article tagged under:

storm team4Chuck Belldc weatherdc forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us