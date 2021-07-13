Stifling Heat, Humidity Baking the DC Area All Week

The summer sun will continue baking the Washington, D.C., area this week and next.

For the next 10 days, expect temperatures to soar near or above 90°, elevated humidity and some storms, which are most likely in the afternoon and evening.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Monday was red-hot and temperatures will creep a degree or two higher Tuesday.

Be ready for the 80s all morning and 90° by noon.

The heat index will rise above 100° as temperatures reach a high of about 94°. Dew points above 70 mean the humidity will be oppressive, the National Weather Service says.

An isolated storm is possible, but there’s only a 20% chance for rain.

Storms are more likely on Wednesday and Friday, and Saturday’s forecast has the highest rain chance, 60%.

Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the low to mid-80s and two chances for rain, in the morning and afternoon.

D.C. activated its heat emergency plan and will have cooling centers open Tuesday and Wednesday. Go here if you or someone else need someplace to go to cool down.

(7/11 at 6:08PM) A Heat Emergency has been issued for DC for Monday, July 12, through Wednesday, July 14. Visit https://t.co/URE9GBfN7u to find a cooling center near you. Find tips to beat the heat, https://t.co/hjWz8VoxZY. #StayCoolDC pic.twitter.com/hSv4nztnpD — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) July 11, 2021

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for updates on the forecast.