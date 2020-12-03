Heavy Rain Expected Friday, Saturday in DC, Maryland, Virginia

A rainstorm is set to pour an inch or more of rain across D.C., Maryland and Virginia over the weekend. Rain is set to begin Friday and Saturday is looking mostly gray and wet, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper says.

Thursday will likely be the warmest of the next 10 days, with highs in the 50s. Skies will cloud over later on, but rain is expected to hold off.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Friday will be mainly dry before noon with temperatures around 50 degrees. The chance for showers increases later in the day.

By 7 p.m., the first rain clouds could arrive. From Friday night into Saturday morning, it could rain hard at times, Draper says.

Heavier rain will continue Saturday morning into the early afternoon, which will be windy. There’s a 100% chance of rain on Saturday.

Rain will likely come to end later in the afternoon to the evening, Draper says.

Sunday is looking like the better day of the weekend. The D.C. area will get some sunshine, but it will be blustery with lows in the mid-30s and highs in the mid-40s.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast