storm team4

Rain, Scattered Storms Expected in DC Area Before Hot Weekend

The D.C.-area forecast has rain and storms Friday, then great beach or pool weather for the weekend.

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rain and thunderstorms are back in the D.C.-area forecast for Friday, then the first weekend of June will be hot enough for a trip to the beach or dip in the pool.

Keep an umbrella handy Friday for periods of rain. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Morning rain and scattered afternoon storms are most likely east of Interstate 95, but Friday's storms will be less intense and widespread than Thursday's, which prompted severe weather warnings.

One or two stronger storms are possible Friday, but no severe weather outbreak is expected, Storm Team4 says. Stay weather-ready between 4 and 7 p.m.

Rain chances will be over before sunset, leaving your evening mild and dry. 

It will be hot, dry and sunny this weekend. Slather on the sunscreen, because the high angle of the sun means your skin can burn in under 30 minutes.

Highs on Saturday will be right around 90° and most areas will be in the low 90s for Sunday and Monday.

summer weather May 24

Summer 2021: Storm Team4's DC, Maryland, Virginia Weather Outlook

2021 Hurricane Season May 20

NOAA Predicting ‘Above-Normal' 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast and download the NBC Washington app to get severe weather alerts on your phone.

This article tagged under:

storm team4dc weatherdc forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us