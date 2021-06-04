Rain, Scattered Storms Expected in DC Area Before Hot Weekend

Rain and thunderstorms are back in the D.C.-area forecast for Friday, then the first weekend of June will be hot enough for a trip to the beach or dip in the pool.

Keep an umbrella handy Friday for periods of rain. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Morning rain and scattered afternoon storms are most likely east of Interstate 95, but Friday's storms will be less intense and widespread than Thursday's, which prompted severe weather warnings.

One or two stronger storms are possible Friday, but no severe weather outbreak is expected, Storm Team4 says. Stay weather-ready between 4 and 7 p.m.

Rain chances will be over before sunset, leaving your evening mild and dry.

It will be hot, dry and sunny this weekend. Slather on the sunscreen, because the high angle of the sun means your skin can burn in under 30 minutes.

Highs on Saturday will be right around 90° and most areas will be in the low 90s for Sunday and Monday.

