Thanksgiving Forecast: Cloudy and Mild With Late Rain Chances in DC Area

Thanksgiving will be mild in the D.C. area with overnight showers that could impact anyone heading home late Thursday or shopping early on Black Friday.

Turkey Day will be cloudy with seasonable temperatures rising from the 20s and 30s to the mid- to upper 50s.

It will stay dry well past dinnertime, Storm Team4 says.

Rain is possible overnight, most likely after 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Friday morning. The best chance of showers is along the Blue Ridge Mountains and east towards the Chesapeake Bay.

After the rain clears up, Black Friday will turn sunny and blustery with gusts of 35 mph possible. Wind chills will be in the 30s.

Breezy weather will stick around Saturday with frigid wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday will be milder, but there’s a 30% chance for rain.

Storm Team4 is tracking a clipper system for Sunday that could bring some rain — or even some snowflakes — to the Mid Atlantic.

Forecast models predict most moisture would remain north of the D.C. area, but it’s something to watch on a busy travel day.

