DC-Area Easter Forecast: Will Spring-like Weather Return?

April began with cold that warranted winter coats in the Washington, D.C., area, but temperatures will turn more spring-like during Easter weekend.

Bundle up for any Saturday morning egg hunts: The day starts very cold with below-freezing wind chills, Storm Team4 says.

Highs will reach the low to mid-50s amid sunny skies.

Easter Sunday church services in the morning will likely be under cloudy skies.

Skies will become sunnier for brunch in the afternoon, which is looking "picture perfect," Storm Team4 says.

The afternoon weather is looking good for eating outdoors or going to see cherry blossoms in your area: Highs will reach the mid- to upper 60s and we’ll have partly sunny skies.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are trending warmer and sunny to start off next work week. Our next rain chance comes Thursday to Saturday, so enjoy the sunshine this weekend.

