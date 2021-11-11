DC Area Braces for Bursts of Heavy Rain, Then Colder Weather

November’s stretch of mild, warmer-than-average weather will continue during Veterans Day, but by Thursday evening be ready for bursts of heavy rain.

The rainstorm will be followed by plummeting temperatures through the weekend.

On Thursday, temperatures will top out in the high 60s amid increasing cloud cover.

Raindrops are set to arrive about 7 or 8 p.m., then be ready for bursts of heavy rain to cross the D.C. area between 11 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.

The Friday morning commute is in line to be severely impacted. Stay off the roads if possible, or plan extra travel time, Storm Team4 says.

There’s a 100% chance of rain early. By Friday afternoon, things will turn dry, breezy and cooler with highs about 58° to 64°.

Saturday could bring passing showers about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with gusty winds and highs in the 50s. The rain isn't expected to disrupt your plans.

Sunday’s forecast has more sun, no rain and less wind. It will be colder with highs staying in the 40s.

Dig out some of your cold-weather clothes because most of next week will have lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

