Dangerous Heat as Strong Storms Head for DC Area; Flash Flood Watch Issued

The heat index is set to soar dangerously high before the Washington, D.C., area gets lashed with strong storms, pouring rain and potential flash floods.

Temperatures are set to rise into the mid-90s and with oppressive humidity, the heat index could reach 100° to 107°, Storm Team4 says.

80% chance of storms today-I am concerned about flash flooding just given the heat and humidity across the region. Any one storm could produce high rainfall rates so heads up for that. IF you have plans outside between 1p- 9p today, have a backup plan! Strong winds likely too pic.twitter.com/R9DJ4bzjIE — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) July 17, 2021

A heat advisory is issued for D.C. and Calvert, Charles, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties from noon until 8 p.m.

A flash flood is set for the entire region starting at 2 p.m. due to heavy storms.

Washington DC Weather Radar

Strong storms are most likely between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Given the heat and humidity, storms will have the potential to bring some very heavy downpours that spur flash floods, along with frequent lightning and strong winds causing power outages.

There could be a few lingering showers and storms, especially east, through the late evening but the region will mostly dry out overnight.

Sunday is set to be less humid with cooler temperatures topping out in the mid-80s.

A few isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon, but mostly south of the D.C. area.

On Monday, expect mostly sunny skies, temps in the mid-80s and the chance for isolated afternoon storms.

Tuesday won’t be as humid, but temperatures will be in the 90s.

DC Heat Emergency Activated

When the temperature or heat index in the District is forecast to reach 95 degrees or higher, the District activates cooling centers for residents.

(7/17 at 9:00AM) DC’s Heat Emergency activated today; a heat advisory from 12-8PM. Visit https://t.co/URE9GBfN7u to find a cooling center near you.

💧 Drink water

☎️ Call 202-399-7093 if you see someone needing a ride to a shelter; 911 if an emergency.

⛱Seek shade outdoors. pic.twitter.com/INM7w6f03G — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) July 17, 2021

Tips for Coping With Extreme Heat

Stay inside when possible, or find places in the shade or with air conditioning.

Check in on your neighbors. Young children, seniors, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable.

Drink plenty of fluids, but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar.

Keep pets inside. Walk pets early in the morning, give them plenty of water and don't leave them in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen. Pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing and wide brimmed hats. Use a sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.