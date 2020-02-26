Pouring rain, thunder and forceful winds could rush into the D.C. area on Wednesday evening as a cold front brings back wintry temps.

But first, morning commuters will have to grapple with thick fog that will limit visibility on the roads. A dense fog advisory is in place in some Maryland and Virginia counties until 9 a.m. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

WEATHER ALERT: Areas of fog this morning and a risk of heavy rain and strong wind gusts this evening on what will be an active weather day. Temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day ahead of a strong cold front due to arrive 7-11pm. Stay with NBC4. pic.twitter.com/m2x9ebDEDw — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 26, 2020

Thick cloud cover is set to hang over the region even amid mild temperatures near 50 degrees.

But unseasonably warm temperatures are forecast to get chased out. After the evening commute, a cold front could bring heavy rain and potentially strong wind gusts.

The cold front will likely reach I-81 between 5-8 p.m. and I-95 between 8-11 p.m.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for Wednesday evening. Expect the wind to be blowing hard tonight and all day on Thursday.

Wind chills will then be near or below freezing as rain tapers off Thursday morning. The weekend is looking chilly, but mostly dry.