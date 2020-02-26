Pouring rain, thunder and forceful winds could rush into the D.C. area on Wednesday evening as a cold front brings back wintry temps.
But first, morning commuters will have to grapple with thick fog that will limit visibility on the roads. A dense fog advisory is in place in some Maryland and Virginia counties until 9 a.m. Here's a full list of weather alerts.
Thick cloud cover is set to hang over the region even amid mild temperatures near 50 degrees.
But unseasonably warm temperatures are forecast to get chased out. After the evening commute, a cold front could bring heavy rain and potentially strong wind gusts.
The cold front will likely reach I-81 between 5-8 p.m. and I-95 between 8-11 p.m.
Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for Wednesday evening. Expect the wind to be blowing hard tonight and all day on Thursday.
Wind chills will then be near or below freezing as rain tapers off Thursday morning. The weekend is looking chilly, but mostly dry.