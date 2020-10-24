Chilly Weather, Widespread Showers on Tap for Sunday

Sunday looks to be the perfect day to curl up on the couch with a good book and a warm cup of cocoa. Storm Team4 says to expect widespread rain and a significant cooldown.

"It's going to be like a shock to the system," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore said.

Temperatures were in the mid to upper 70s Saturday, but the D.C. area will barely make it to 50 on Sunday, Theodore said.

Rain will start to move into the region overnight, especially south of the Beltway.

By 9 a.m., expect widespread rain showers with more moderate to heavy rain in the Northern Neck and Southern Maryland, Theodore said.

Theodore says temperatures will be in the upper 40s during your morning dog walk.

It's probably not the best day to do brunch or much of anything outside.

Downpours will continue for much of the area through the evening and it will begin to taper off for some about 7 p.m. That's when Theodore says to expect some fog to move in.

On Monday, temperatures will rise back into the 60s with partly sunny skies.

Another cold front will sweep through mid-week, which could prompt more rain chances. Overall, the week ahead is a bit unsettled.