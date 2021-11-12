Beltway Inner Loop Shut Down by Tractor-Trailer Crash Near Bethesda

A tractor-trailer crash on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County Friday morning ground traffic to a near-halt.

The jackknifed truck was blocking lanes and spilling fuel before Rockville Pike in Bethesda, Maryland State Police said.

Delays are building, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Traffic was squeezing by on the shoulder.

The truck was the only vehicle involved. No injuries were reported, police said.

Roads were soaked in the area as a round of storms and rain drenched the D.C. area.

