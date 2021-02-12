Winter Storm Watch Saturday in DC Area; Accumulating Ice, Snow Expected

What to Know Storm Team4 is tracking a winter storm for Saturday in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Accumulating snow and ice are possible, and freezing rain is expected to make the roads treacherous.

Sunday is Valentine's Day, and the forecast has wintry weather in the morning and light rain by afternoon.

Icy conditions in parts of the D.C. area caused several school districts to close Friday as the region braces for another potential winter storm on Saturday.

Isolated light snow showers are leaving the region Friday morning, but slushy or icy conditions are possible on the roads. Most of the day will be cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s to around 32° and a breeze.

Drive carefully, especially south of D.C.: Frigid temperatures could freeze the roads, especially untreated streets, bridges and overpasses, possibly causing slippery conditions.

A winter weather advisory was set until 7 a.m. for Charles and Calvert counties in Maryland and Culpeper and southern Fauquier counties in Virginia. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Storm Team4 declared a weather alert because of snow and ice Friday and recurring chances for snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain over the next week.

School districts in Maryland and Virginia have closed or delayed due to inclement weather. Here's a full list of closures and delays.

Charles and Stafford county schools will only do virtual learning on Friday. Culpeper and Spotsylvania schools are closed and there will be no online learning. Prince William County will open two hours late, including virtual learning for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

The next wave of winter weather is expected to hit the D.C. metro area harder, with flurries after midnight turning to sleet by Saturday morning.

A winter storm watch will go into effect Saturday morning for much of the D.C. area. There’s a 100% chance of precipitation Saturday.

Up to an inch of snow and a quarter-inch of ice could fall through Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says.

Sleet and freezing rain falling between 3-11 p.m. are the biggest weather worries in that storm. Less is expected north and west of D.C.

"Freezing rain and freezing drizzle, which is what we have a chance for here tomorrow, that is doubly dangerous because it doesn't necessarily look like it's a problem until you're on it," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Valentine’s Day will be great for breakfast in bed as the winter storm lingers, but there will be a chance for melting by Sunday afternoon amid light rain.

The active weather pattern that has been dogging D.C., Maryland and Virginia this week will remain awhile longer.

More winter weather chances are in the forecast, including snow on Monday night, a wintry mix on Tuesday and another storm chance Thursday into Friday.

The rain-snow line is often a tricky part of winter storm forecasting. It often sets up along the Interstate 95 corridor. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper explains why that happens.