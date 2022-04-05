storm team4

April Showers: Storm Team4 Tracking Rain Chances All Week

Opening Day at Nationals Park is set for Thursday, and the game could be impacted by Mother Nature.

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Here come the April showers: Storm Team4 is tracking two storm systems that will bring rain chances to the Washington, D.C., area through Saturday.

Keep an umbrella on hand during the dreary week ahead and enjoy any breaks of sunshine while they last.

There’s an 80% rain chance Tuesday. Periods of drizzle are possible anytime amid highs about 56° to 62°.

The first storm is set to arrive in the evening. Expect steadier rain after 6 p.m. and overnight.

Rainfall could total a half-inch to 1 inch by sunrise Wednesday.

Tolerate lingering wet weather on Wednesday morning, then it could be the nicest afternoon of the week. It will be breezy. Highs could approach 70° if there’s enough sunshine, but dress for temps in the 60s most of the afternoon.

The second storm system is expected first thing Thursday morning. Rain chances will be 80%. Periods of rain, with an occasional rumble of thunder, are likely all day amid temperatures below 60°.

The Nationals' Opening Day game at Nats Park is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., and it could be impacted by Mother Nature.

There's a bit more optimism for baseball on Friday, but there will be passing showers to contend with. There's a 40% chance you'll get rained on, and highs will again reach near 60°.

The coming weekend still looks mostly dry, aside from a shower or two on Saturday afternoon. It will also be quite chilly with afternoon highs staying in the mid-50s.

