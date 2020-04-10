Another Windy Day Followed by Potential Freezing or Frost

Another windy day Friday will be followed by concerns of frost or freezing.

Storm Team4 has declared it another Weather Alert Day.

A wind advisory will be in effect again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for much of the D.C. area. Gusts could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and cause power outages.

Expect winds of 20-30 mph with potential gusts stronger than 40 mph.

The conditions could create a risk of the spread of wildfires.

A freeze watch will be in effect for parts of the area late Friday into Saturday, though Storm Team4 says that could become more of a frost concern. Take precautions to protect plants by taking them inside or covering them and water pipes by wrapping them, draining them or allowing them to drip slowly.

The area was under a wind advisory much of the day Thursday after heavy rain in the morning.