80% Chance for Thunderstorms in DC Area Amid High Heat

There’s an 80% chance for thunderstorms Tuesday as the Washington, D.C., area clocks its seventh consecutive day with temps above 90°.

Thunderstorms are expected to move eastward into the Interstate 81 corridor by about 2 p.m. Storm Team4 radar shows a line of storms moving over the Dulles International Airport area between 4-5 p.m. and D.C. about 5-8 p.m.

Storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Locally heavy amounts of rain are possible, but flash flooding is less of a concern due to recent dry weather.

Be mindful of the high heat before the storms get going. Expect highs in the mid-90s and a heat index close to 100°. Remember to take shade breaks and drink plenty of water.

Beautiful weather will settle in for the rest of the week and much of Labor Day weekend.

Afternoon highs will stay mostly in the mid-80s for the rest of the week amid lower humidity.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast in the DC Area

The early outlook for the long weekend includes plenty of sunshine Friday to Sunday. There’s a 40% rain chance on Monday, so stay with Storm Team4 to keep an eye on the forecast.

