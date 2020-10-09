1-3 Inches Rain Expected in DC Area on Sunday, Monday

Make the most of sunshine Friday and mild conditions on Saturday. The leftovers of Hurricane Delta are expected to bring 1-3 inches of rain to the D.C. area on Sunday and Monday.

After starting in the low to mid-40s on Friday, the D.C. area will get afternoon highs in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

This evening the Gulf coast is bracing for a #HurricaneDelta landfall. It is expected to reach Southwest Louisiana late Friday and will likely cause quite a bit of damage and loss of power. We will also have to deal with Delta but not until Sunday and Monday: 1-3" of rain. pic.twitter.com/jnWvnIgJgZ — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) October 8, 2020

Hurricane Delta is set to make landfall in Louisiana Friday evening, roaring ashore with winds over 100 mph.

Cloudy skies Saturday are set to be the first big sign of the wet weather to come, but you could still spend time outside. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers after dark. Highs will be in the 70s.

Light rain Sunday morning will get more steady later in the afternoon and could become heavy at times Sunday night into Monday morning.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper has a timeline for when you can get out to enjoy the beautiful colors the fall season has to offer.

On Monday, rain could be moderate to heavy at times.

Rainfall totals will be in the 1-3" range for most of the area, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says. That's enough rain to make a check of your gutters and storm drains worth the effort.

A cold front is set to arrive from the west on Tuesday and will bring sunshine back for Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast