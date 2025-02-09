Super Bowl

Sunday Night Fever! Travis Kelce arrives at Super Bowl in 1970s style wardrobe

Travis Kelce might have borrowed his gameday outfit from John Travolta.

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday Night Fever?

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce arrived at the Super Bowl on Sunday dressed as if he took his wardrobe from the closet of John Travolta's character Tony Manero in "Saturday Night Fever."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The 35-year-old tight end wore a suit that was orange-toned, not white like Manero's iconic outfit, with the shirt collar folded over the lapel, the top buttons left open and his pants baggy and bell-bottom like.

Kelce might look like he is headed to a dance floor, but he's actually about to step onto the field to help the Chiefs try to accomplish something that has never been achieved in any decade. With a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Chiefs would become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

NFL 6 hours ago

Chiefs star Travis Kelce ‘undecided' on retirement after Super Bowl: Report

Celebrity News 21 hours ago

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce double date with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance. No word on if she also will be dressed for the disco.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us