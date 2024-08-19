Paralympics

Meet Trevon Jenifer, the Paralympic champion who works for the Secret Service

When three-time Paralympic medalist Trevon Jenifer is not representing his country in wheelchair basketball, he is protecting his country as member of the Secret Service.

By Seth Rubinroit

Three-time Paralympic wheelchair basketball medalist Trevon Jenifer is known as a tenacious defender on the hardwood. He compares his defensive mindset to that of Dennis Rodman, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.  

Off the court, Jenifer is just as focused on defense, working for the United States Secret Service.

“I am very grateful to be representing not only Team USA,” Jenifer said, “but an awesome agency that has given me the will to continue to train and continue to compete on the world stage.”

Three-time Paralympic medalist Trevon Jenifer previews the wheelchair basketball competition at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Jenifer was enamored by the Secret Service growing up. 

“Back in the day, you used to hear people say the ‘FBI,’ and I'm just like, ‘yeah, but like, we're talking about the people that protect the President,’” he said. “So it was a dream of mine to be in the Secret Service.”

Jenifer seized an opportunity while attending a job fair for individuals with disabilities. He darted towards the booth for the Secret Service and shadowed the recruiter like an opponent’s leading scorer on the basketball court.

“I'm not going to say that I didn't spend most of my time with the Secret Service,” Jenifer said with a laugh, “but I would definitely say that I spent a good chunk of my time while at that event with the Secret Service.”

The COVID-19 pandemic hit soon after Jenifer submitted his resume, forcing him to do all of his job interviews virtually. He was hired in 2020 as a Personnel Security Specialist for the Security Management Division, meaning he helps with background checks for individuals hired by the Secret Service. 

“I wish my job was as cool as the [Secret Service members who wear the] sunglasses and the earpieces,” Jenifer said, “but it plays a vital role in making sure that our agency is successful.”

Juggling a full-time job on top of playing wheelchair basketball competitively has forced Jenifer to make sacrifices. He often wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to go to the gym before helping his family get ready for the day and heading to work. 

“The biggest thing is being present in what you're doing in that moment,” he said. 

Jenifer, the face of Citi’s “What happened” advertising campaign, heads to Paris eyeing his fourth Paralympic medal. He has helped Team USA win back-to-back gold medals after claiming bronze at the London 2012 Paralympics.

“I think that the sky's the limit for Team USA,” Jenifer said. “I think it's really cliche, but I think our biggest competition is ourselves.”

