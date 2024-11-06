Raygun quits competitive breakdancing after Paris Olympics backlash

Raygun is hanging up the breaking shoes, at least competitively.

Rachael Gunn, also known as "Raygun" on the breaking stage, announced she is quitting competitive breakdancing following the negative response to her performances in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Australian dancer announced the decision Wednesday on Australia’s 2DayFM "The Jimmy and Nath Show," citing how it has become "really difficult" for her to do now.

The 37-year-old added she will only break at home with her partner, but not in the competitive sphere.

"Dancing is so much fun and it makes you feel good and I don’t think people should feel crap about, you know, the way that they dance," she said on the show.

Raygun pointed at the waves of disproving perceptions of her online that she could not control, as well as how viral her performances actually became.

"I think the level of scrutiny that’s going to be there and the people who will be filming it and it’ll go online," she added. "It’s just not going to mean the same thing. It’s not going to be the same experience because of everything that’s at stake."

While breaking will not return to the 2028 Los Angeles Games, Raygun had hoped to stay involved in other competitive events.

Raygun is still staying in the spotlight of the breaking scene, though, when she recently partnered with Finder Australia for a dance challenge contest.

Participants can use Raygun's moves to show they can perform it better or simply use their own.

The best solo dancer will receive $5,000 AUD while that prize money will double for the best group performance.

The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. AEDT (8 a.m. ET) on Monday, Nov. 11. Finalists will be announced on Nov. 14, with fan voting transpiring the following week. Winners will be announced at 12 p.m. AEDT on Nov. 22.