Quincy Wilson, 16, becomes youngest male US track Olympian after relay selection

Quincy Wilson has made history.

The 16-year-old runner was selected for the U.S. 4x400m relay team, which will make him the youngest American male track Olympian.

The full roster for Paris will be revealed later this month, but Wilson confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday night.

“The call came directly to me from USA Track & Field,” Wilson's coach Joe Lee told USA TODAY. “I called Quincy afterwards with the good news.”

Wilson is a student at Bullis School, just outside of Washington D.C. in Potomac, Maryland. At the Olympic trials, he set the world-record for under-18 runners in the 400m (44.59 seconds).

"I've always dreamed to go to the Olympics," Wilson told NBC Washington. Before trials, he said he didn't feel much pressure because he would be the youngest person there -- an underdog. "I'm just going out there, and trying to, like I said, just chasing my dreams. If I run free, I think great things can happen."

Wilson, who turns 17 in January 2025, will surpass Jim Ryun and Erriyon Knighton, who were both 17 when they became Olympians.