Meet the Team USA athletes to root for at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

NBC’s My New Favorite Olympian and My New Favorite Paralympian, hosted by Natalie Coughlin and Zena Keita, will introduce you to Team USA’s most inspiring athletes and the causes they champion.

Wondering who to root for at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics? My New Favorite Olympian and My New Favorite Paralympian will immerse you in the stories of seven Team USA athletes outside their sport. The first episode will be released June 12.

Trailer

Each episode of the series includes interviews with athletes and the people closest to them.

After missing the last Summer Olympics, the 2019 men’s world champion in 100m sprint is eying the podium in Paris.

LISTEN

About the hosts

Zena Keita and Natalie Coughlin

Natalie Coughlin is a three-time Olympian who won 12 Olympic medals (three gold, four silver, and five bronze), which ties her with two athletes as the most decorated woman in U.S. Olympic history. She received the World Swimmer of the Year Award in 2002 and the American Swimmer of the Year Award in 2001, 2002 and 2008. She was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2022.

Zena Keita is a host and analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area’s Golden State Warriors postgame show Dubs Talk Live. She is also a host and contributor to The Athletic Women’s Basketball Show, part of The Athletic Podcast Network. She is a native of Paris who was raised in North Carolina.

Previous seasons of My New Favorite Olympian

Beijing 2022

Alex and Maia Shibutani

This Sibling Ice Dancing Team Wants To Show Asian American Kids Their Stories Matter

Winter Vinecki

Marathons at Age 9: How Winter Vinecki Raised Thousands for Cancer Research

Timothy LeDuc

Olympic Hopeful Timothy LeDuc Is Changing the Rigid Gender Roles in Pairs Figure Skating

Curling

Curling Has Been Mostly White For Centuries. These Athletes Are Trying to Expand Its Reach

Abby Roque

Olympic Hockey’s Abby Roque Wants More Indigenous People on the Rink

Climate Change

Winter Athletes See Climate Change’s Effects Firsthand — and They’re Speaking Out

Climate Change

Freeskier Colby Stevenson Missed Brain Damage by a Millimeter. Here's How He Got Back in Action

Tokyo 2020

Nathan Adrian

Episode 1: Swimmer Nathan Adrian

Gabby Thomas

Episode 2: Track Star Gabby Thomas

Alex and Maia Shibutani

Episode 3: Surfer Caroline Marks

Alix Klineman

Episode 4: Volleyball Star Alix Klineman

AKareem Maddox

Episode 5: 3×3 Basketball Player, Kareem Maddox

