Ledecky finished over 10 seconds ahead of the silver medalist, breaking her own Olympic record in the process.

By Eric Mullin

Katie Ledecky continues to make history in the pool.

The Team USA star swimmer used a dominant performance in the women's 1500m freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Games on Wednesday to repeat as Olympic champion.

Ledecky broke her own Olympic record with a time of 15:30.02, which was over 10 seconds faster than second-place finisher Anastasiya Kirpichnikova of France (15:40.35).The 27-year-old Ledecky now owns the 20 fastest times in the event.

"I'm just so honored to represent our country," Ledecky said after the race.

Ledecky, who won bronze in the 400m freestyle earlier in the Paris Games, joined a couple of exclusive clubs with her latest Olympic triumph.

The Bethesda, Maryland, native moved into a tie with Jenny Thompson for the most Olympic gold medals ever among American woman at eight. With 12 total Olympic medals, Ledecky is tied with Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin for the most all time among American women.

And Ledecky can still make more history in Paris. Ledecky, who's expected to swim in the 800m free and the 4x200m free relay, is one gold medal away from matching Soviet Union gymnast Larisa Latynina's all-time record among female Olympians at nine.

Watch as Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky wins bronze in the women's 400m freestyle final.

