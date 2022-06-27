NBC4 Celebrates 75 Years of Serving the DC Region

WRC-TV/Channel 4 hit the air for the first time 75 years ago Monday.
When the switches were flipped to start up the transmitter on June 27, 1947, there were only 700 televisions in the Washington, D.C. region. We were only on the air for three and a half hours that first evening.
Today, NBC4 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week on not only broadcast television but websites, apps and social networks.
In the seven and a half decades that NBC4 has served the DC region, we've been home to a number of firsts including:
- First live TV coverage from Capitol Hill: Hearings about The Marshall Plan
- First public affairs show: "Meet the Press"
- First airing of a presidential inauguration: Harry S. Truman
- First appearance of Kermit the Frog on Jim Henson's locally-produced children's show "Sam and Friends".
Join us as we look back on our past and where we're headed in the future in a special 30 minute presentation airing on NBC4 Monday evening at 7:30 p.m. It will also be streaming in the video box above.