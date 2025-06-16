2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

USA and other nations reveal first 6 players for 2026 Olympics hockey rosters

Six of the NHL's brightest stars will lead the U.S. in the Olympics next February.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's all starting to come together for the Milan Cortina Olympics.

With NHL players set to return to the Olympics in 2026 for the first time since 2014, national teams across the globe are scrambling to sign up their stars.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

USA Hockey confirmed on Monday the first six players who will be on its roster:

  • Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
  • Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
  • Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
  • Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
  • Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers was previously announced as the coach for the 2026 Olympics and 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Five of those six players competed for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, losing in overtime to Canada in the final. Hughes was set to be on the roster, but he withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

Aside from the U.S., the other 11 countries also revealed the first six players for their rosters. Here's a look at who will be heading to Italy in February:

NHL Feb 21

4 Nations Face-Off shattered expectations as a hockey showcase. The Milan Olympics are up next

Olympics May 18, 2024

Mike Sullivan named U.S. men's hockey coach for 2026 Milan Olympics

CANADA

  • Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
  • Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Team Canada emerged victorious over Team USA in Thursday’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

FINLAND

  • Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
  • Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
  • Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars
  • Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
  • Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
  • Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

SWEDEN

  • Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
  • Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
  • Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
  • William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
  • Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

CZECHIA

  • Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche
  • Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils
  • David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
  • Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins
  • Radko Gudas, Anaheim Ducks
  • Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks

SWITZERLAND

  • Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings
  • Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils
  • Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils
  • Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets
  • Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
  • Jonas Siegenthaler, New Jersey Devils

SLOVAKIA

  • Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens
  • Martin Pospisil, Calgary Flames
  • Tomas Tatar
  • Erik Cernak, Tampa Bay Lightnings
  • Martin Fehervary, Washington Capitals
  • Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils

GERMANY

  • Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
  • Lukas Reichel, Chicago Blackhawks
  • Nico Sturm, Florida Panthers
  • Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators
  • Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings
  • Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken
The National Hockey League is sending players to compete at the Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030, marking the return of NHL players to the Games for the first time since 2014.

LATVIA

  • Rodrigo Abols, Philadelphia Flyers
  • Teddy Blueger, Vancouver Canucks
  • Zemgus Girgensons, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Uvis Balinskis, Florida Panthers
  • Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets
  • Arturs Silovs, Vancouver Canucks

DENMARK

  • Oliver Bjorkstrand, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets
  • Lars Eller, Washington Capitals
  • Jonas Rondjberg, Vegas Golden Knights
  • Jesper Jensen Aabo
  • Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes

FRANCE

  • Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
  • Jordann Perret
  • Alexandre Texier, St. Louis Blues
  • Yohann Auvitu
  • Jules Boscq
  • Hugo Gallet

ITALY

  • Diego Kostner
  • Daniel Mantenuto
  • Tommy Purdeller
  • Luca Zanatta
  • Thomas Larkin
  • Damian Clara

This article tagged under:

2026 Milan Cortina OlympicsHockey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us