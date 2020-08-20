Woman Killed, Child and Man Hurt in Baltimore Light Rail Crash

A woman has died and two people, including a child, are hurt after a crash involving a Baltimore light rail train Thursday morning.

A car crashed with an MTA Maryland train downtown, at N. Howard and W. Mulberry streets.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 7-year-old and a 30-year-old man were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Chopper4 footage from over the scene shows a crushed car between what appears to be two light rail trains.

Information was not immediately released on how the crash occurred.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.