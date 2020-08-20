Baltimore

Woman Killed, Child and Man Hurt in Baltimore Light Rail Crash

By NBC Washington Staff

A woman has died and two people, including a child, are hurt after a crash involving a Baltimore light rail train Thursday morning. 

A car crashed with an MTA Maryland train downtown, at N. Howard and W. Mulberry streets. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 7-year-old and a 30-year-old man were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. 

Chopper4 footage from over the scene shows a crushed car between what appears to be two light rail trains. 

Information was not immediately released on how the crash occurred.

