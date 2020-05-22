coronavirus

Wolf Trap Cancels All Summer Concerts

By Brianna Crummy

The Washington Post / Contributor/ Getty Images

VIENNA, VA – JULY 19: Attendees relax in the lawn for the JoJo Siwa concert at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts in Vienna, VA on July 19, 2019. The sold out concert was attended by a crowd of mostly young girls and their mothers. (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The performing arts foundation Wolf Trap announced Friday that its summer concerts would be cancelled for the season. Its concerts are a summer tradition for many in the D.C. area.

It is the first time in the organization's nearly 50-year history that it will not hold the summer concerts, according to their press release. The announcement came Friday that performances at the Filene Center and Children's Theatre-in-the-Woods from May through September would be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation also said it plans to distribute new content online in the coming weeks and months.

Anyone who purchased tickets for one of the summer concerts will get an email with different options for refunds or putting it toward future use.

A fund was created to accept donations in an attempt to offset the losses from the cancelled concert season. They ask that if people are looking to support the foundation or use the money from their tickets to benefit the performing arts, they can do so through the Music Moves Us Fund.

