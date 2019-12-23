West Virginia City Partially Evacuated Due to Chemical Spill

Some residents of the City of Martinsburg, West Virginia, are being evacuated due to a chemical leak.

The site of the incident is a sewage treatment plant on 500 East John St., where a chlorine spill caused vapor to escape into the surrounding area. The evacuation order extends in a half-mile radius from the treatment plant.

The spill occurred during a transport tanker offload in which sodium hypochlorate and ferric chloride were accidentally mixed.

According to Berkeley County Public Safety, exposure to emissions from the leak could lead to "mild respiratory irritation," but should not cause any long-term effects. However, if nausea or vomiting occur, immediate medical attention is recommended.

A chemical release response team has been dispatched to the site to neutralize the chemical reaction.

Berkeley County Public Safety says while "the situation is under control and the chemicals are contained within a tank," the evacuation order will remain in place until more information about the dispersal of the chemical can be confirmed.

Evacuees are being sheltered at Orchard View Intermediate School.