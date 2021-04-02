‘We Are Horrified': DC-Area Lawmakers React to Capitol Attack

D.C.-area lawmakers are responding with compassion and offers of assistance following Friday's deadly incident outside the U.S. Capitol.

Officer William "Billy" Evans died of injuries sustained in the attack, and another officer was severely injured.

“Monitoring the situation at the Capitol closely,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) tweeted. “My thoughts are with the Capitol Police officers — who risk their lives daily to protect our democracy — and with their families.”

Authorities say the suspect ran his car into the two Capitol Police officers in front of a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol complex. The suspect then exited the car and wielded a knife as he approached the officers, authorities said. He was fatally shot.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) got the notifications of an external security threat on her phone, and immediately thought of the police on the front line.

"I thought, ‘Oh no, not again.’ And then my thoughts immediately went to the Capitol Police, who have been working around the clock to keep us safe since the insurrection on Jan. 6," Wexton said. "And unfortunately, they’re still under attack. This is a very, very tragic turn of events today."

"Sending strength and prayers to the men and women of the @CapitolPolice, the officer injured in this attack, and the loved ones of the officer who was tragically killed," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam posted on Twitter. "Virginia is grateful for all you do, and we will always stand with you."

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) also spoke out against the attack and thanked the Capitol Police.

"We are reminded again today of the incredible bravery of those who protect us, and I am so grateful for their service," Kaine tweeted. "I am praying for the second officer as we await more information."

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) also tweeted Friday afternoon.

"I’m grateful for the swift action of the brave men and women of the @CapitolPolice and first responders who are on the scene," Warner posted on Twitter. "Praying for the injured officer, the officer who has died in today’s attack on our nation's Capitol, and their families."

The attack came less than three months since the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the riot.

“We are horrified by the death of another U.S. Capitol Police Officer in the line of duty,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Friday afternoon. “Maryland stands ready to provide any assistance that is necessary.”