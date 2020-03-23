Watch Live: Maryland Gov. to Announce Additional Measures to Fight Coronavirus as Diagnoses Grow to 288

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is set to announce further steps to fight coronavirus Monday, as state health officials announce 288 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Hogan has already urged residents to stay home and socially distance themselves to protect from the spread of disease.

Maryland had adopted what the governor called "unprecedented actions," canceling school through March 27, banning gatherings of more than 10 people and directing all restaurants halt dine-in service as cases rose last week. The state also directed enclosed malls and entertainment venues to close.

But Hogan expressed concern last week that Marylanders weren't taking social distancing orders seriously enough, saying he was hearing reports of gatherings in public parks.

"Let me be very clear. If you are engaged in this type of activity, you are in violation of state law and you are endangering the lives of your fellow Marylanders."

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms including fever. shortness of breath and cough. Recovery might take about two weeks. Severe illness including pneumonia can occur, especially in the elderly and people with existing health problems, and recovery could take six weeks in such cases.

Thus far, three people in Maryland have died from COVID-19, state health officials said. A total of 288 people have been diagnosed with the disease.

Several states and counties have taken a more extraordinary step in ordering residents to shelter in place or stay at home, including several counties around San Francisco and the state of Illinois.