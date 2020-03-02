Local
Joe Biden

Virginia Politicians Stuck in Elevator on Way to Biden Event

Members of the group were on their way to a news conference in downtown Richmond when the elevator they were in got stuck between two floors

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

terry mcauliffe campaigns for biden
Alex Wong/Getty Images

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – MARCH 01: Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe speaks during a campaign event of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Booker T. Washington High School March 1, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. After his major win in South Carolina, Biden continues to campaign for the upcoming Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primaries.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney had a good excuse for being late to a news conference for presidential hopeful Joe Biden: they were stuck in an elevator.

A smiling McAuliffe tweeted a photo of himself with Stoney and nine other people crammed into an elevator Monday morning with a message to the former vice president: “Hey@JoeBiden! If you are wondering about why we are not at our 8am press conference for you - we are stuck in an elevator in downtown RICHMOND. 30 minutes and counting! #TeamJoe.”

A short time later, McAuliffe tweeted a second photo of the group, along with a half dozen firefighters. “UPDATE: Saved! THANK YOU RICHMOND Fire Department.”

Members of the group were on their way to a news conference in downtown Richmond when the elevator they were in got stuck between two floors.

Kevin Zeithaml, Stoney's campaign manager, who was also in the elevator, said the news conference was held so members of Virginia's General Assembly and others could endorse Biden and get the electorate geared up to vote in Tuesday's primary. Virginia is one of 14 states where voters will go to the polls on Super Tuesday.

Local

fire 6 mins ago

Va. Man Saves Family From Burning Home

coronavirus 14 mins ago

Spread of Coronavirus Could Cost DC Millions in Tourism Dollars

Virginia House Majority Leader Charniele Herring — who was also stuck in the elevator — was among those who endorsed Biden at Monday's news conference.

McAuliffe endorsed Biden on Saturday after Biden won a landslide victory in South Carolina's primary.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenRichmondElection 2020virginia politics
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us